UnDungeon - Livestream Replay

This time we explore a title that, despite being based in a void, is full of distinctive characters, missions, regions and, above all, enemies. We live in a universe that is about to collapse and despite what you may be thinking, no, our mission is not to save it, because we have already given it up for lost, but to create a new one as a result of some very powerful devices. A very interesting story, although some scorpions complicate our task quite a lot. If you watch the video, you will understand.