Beyond a Steel Sky - Livestream Replay

We return to Union City as Robert Foster to try to find a missing child from our city, Milo, who has been kidnapped and taken away for no apparent reason (although there is sure to be a deep, secret one that will be revealed at the end). However, getting into this technological yet apotheotic city is not as easy as it may seem at first, so we will have to talk to its residents to help us move forward and solve the little mysteries hidden in this adventure. What do you think, will we find Milo, will he be alright, why are they kidnapping children? Many unknowns, and all of them very murky.