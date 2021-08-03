Farming Simulator 22 - Livestream Replay

We put on our dungarees, put our hair in a ponytail and we're ready to experience the life in the countryside! Well... Actually, it’s not that easy, and there are lots of things to do. Lots and lots of things to do! We try to get used to this hard and complicated life, but the task gets a little complicate. We wonder all the time: what this is for? Why the people I hire to do my job don't do it and charge me the same? What do I do if the tractor is full? How do I harvest? And most importantly: Where are the lovely animals...? What we know for sure is that we have enjoyed the learning, the beautiful landscapes, the experience, and the company, which is always important.