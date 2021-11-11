Epic Chef - Livestream Replay

We arrive at the peculiar isle of Ambrosia to try to make us a place in the culinary world and live quietly, but as soon as we arrive, we realise that this is going to be impossible. This city is crazy! Street fights over which potato omelette is the best, the one with onions or the one without, high-level cooking tournaments, disconsolate screams every night, a kind of robot that helps us with our crops… But who runs this place? Anyway, we have nowhere else to go because we have spent all our savings on this “charming” house. Anyway, if you can’t beat them, join them, right?