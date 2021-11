Assetto Corsa Competizione - Fanatec CSL DD Wheel & Pedals 1440p Gameplay

We take our Porsche for a ride at the Circuit the Barcelona-Catalunya on Kunos Simulazioni's popular GT3 racing sim ACC, but this time with the brand-new, direct-drive Fanatec CSL DD plus the Formula Wheel and the V3 Pedals Inverted. It's 1:49.434 for our hotlap this session. Can you beat it?