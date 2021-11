WRC 10 - Fanatec CSL DD Wheel & Pedals 1440p Belgium Gameplay

We take our Ford Fiesta WRC and its 380 HP to the mesmerising (and challenging!) Kemmelberg reverse stage to try out the brand-new Renties Ypres Rally Belgium, which just arrived to KT Racing's game. It's 4:31:087 for our first try with the Fanatec CSL DD, the CSL Elite WRC Steering Wheel with paddles (no shifter, no handbrake), and the V3 Inverted Pedals. What's your best time?