Bright Memory: Infinite - Livestream Replay

We explore a completely action adventure, where we will only rest to recover ammo and a little bit our breath. And be careful! Because even there we can't be careless, because there would be for sure an enemy peeking out to gossip and try to kill us, of course. Bright Memory: Infinite is a title that offers a little bit of everything: shooting, jumping, waves of enemies, ranged and melee weapons, powers and skills, bosses... What more do you need to enjoy a good afternoon?