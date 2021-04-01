English
Dirt Rally 2.0 - Fanatec CSL DD Wheel & Pedals 1440p Gameplay

Elsthorpe Sprint Forward at Hawkes Bay, New Zealand, is one of our favourite stages in the beautifully demanding Dirt Rally 2.0, and as our first test drive with the brand-new Fanatec CSL DD, along with the Fanatec ClubSport Pedals V3 Inverted and the WRC CSL Elite Steering Wheel, we give it a try for a total time of 4:09:301 with the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, as shown in this QHD gameplay. What is your best time here?

