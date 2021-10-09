Unpacking - Livestream Replay

We all know that in life we go through many changes and experiences, and thanks to this we develop our personality and we set the course of our life step by step. Well, what's the point of this philosophical paragraph? You might think. Well, that is precisely what we have learned with Unpacking, a new indie title that is taking everyone by storm. An experience that tells us the life of our protagonist without telling us anything textually and implicitly, and it doesn't need to. Besides, it's SO curious how it's so entertaining to put everything in order and solve these "puzzles" in the game when in real life moving out is one of the most tedious things in the world.