Darkest Dungeon II - Livestream Replay

We finally had the chance to explore the sequel to the very demanding roguelike Darkest Dungeon in its Early Access format. This new title maintains the essence of its predecessor but incorporating new mechanics that, as if it wasn't complicated enough already, add more elements that we will have to control and keep in mind if we want to finish (or advance a little at least) our run. I would like to say that we are proud of our playthrough, but we don’t see that all clearly…