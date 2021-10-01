Sands of Aura - Livestream Replay

We try to uncover the secrets behind this tough and recently released on Early Access title. And I say "we try" because an enemy makes it really difficult for us for a while, but there is nothing that undermines the morale of our amazing team... At least not for too long. We explore their caves, the different ways to fight and, above all, we feel a great satisfaction when we defeat the first boss. Do you think you could do it better? I mean, you probably could, but here's our first two hours to give you an idea of how it works.