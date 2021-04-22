Lone Echo II - First 45 minutes of real Gameplay (wireless) on Oculus Quest 2

Lone Echo II is the successor to one of the most beloved and acclaimed VR titles so far. Ready at Dawn's space odyssey is all about 360º zero-gravity movement freedom, so it's always more immersive to play wireless. To do that, we used an Oculus Quest 2 headset just like an Oculus Rift unit, but via streaming. In other words, we run a pretty demanding PCVR game via Oculus Air Link. Look at the smooth result as we play 45 minutes or so after the tutorials, until reaching the Tram Station with the help of PO9-CRN, Juno, and Olivia "Liv" Rhodes, and in the 'skin' of Jack.