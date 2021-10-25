Echo Generation - Livestream Replay

We live the curious summer of two brothers in which everything can happen, because we will discover murders and kidnappings, we will complete simple tasks for our neighbours and friends, we will recruit companions for our adventure, we will talk to aliens and confront them, and we will even discover a secret that affects us directly. All in a beautiful environment in a world that sometimes isn't so beautiful. Do you dare to explore it and discover its secrets?