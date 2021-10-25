Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Echo Generation
HQ

Echo Generation - Livestream Replay

We live the curious summer of two brothers in which everything can happen, because we will discover murders and kidnappings, we will complete simple tasks for our neighbours and friends, we will recruit companions for our adventure, we will talk to aliens and confront them, and we will even discover a secret that affects us directly. All in a beautiful environment in a world that sometimes isn't so beautiful. Do you dare to explore it and discover its secrets?