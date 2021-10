Resident Evil 4 VR - First 30 minutes Gameplay

Watch us play the first half hour of RE4 VR version in Full Motion mode (insted of Comfort mode). A journey into the deepest Spain in Leon's shoes until we reach the village and hear the chainsaw roaring in the background. See how shooting and slashing works (you can juggle with your knife!) and how cutscenes change in the most inmersive and terrifying Resident Evil 4 to date.