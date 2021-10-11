Craftopia - Livestream Replay

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
Follow us
We test the title that, despite being released in Early Access, is already showing signs of promise. It has so much content that we can focus on the aspect of the game that we like the most, and there are many of them. There's survival, hack-and-slash action, crafting, a visual style very similar to Breath of the Wild... You name it! It's even hard for us to focus on just one thing while we're trying it out.