English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Embr
HQ

Embr - Livestream Replay

Welcome to Gamereactor's wonderful team of firemen and women! Why would you have to face a very dangerous fire yourself when you can hire idiots... Professionals! That's it! Gather a group of skilled firemen to help these poor victims of horrible fires to survive these tragedies, to rescue their things or... Both at the same time! Who will remember a TV when their whole house is on fire? That's it! How... That shouldn't be mentioned...?

Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy