Sable - Livestream Replay

We explore, and never better said, the world of Sable, the protagonist who we will accompany during her spiritual journey so that, according to the tradition of her people, she discovers who she really is and who she wants to be. Farewells are always hard, and the journey will be even harder, but what is more beautiful and satisfying than getting to know other cultures in order to get to know yourself? And what about you? Would you leave everything behind to discover the world and understand yourself better?