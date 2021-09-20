Aragami 2 - Livestream Replay

We move through the shadows to carry out risky missions full of samurai ready to kill us if they catch us. You can try to hide and go unnoticed without killing anyone, kill everyone to make sure they don't see you, or combine both techniques, as we do when we realise that neither of the other two worked. So, will you join our adventur...? Hey, where are you? These ninjas and their mania for disappearing without saying anything...