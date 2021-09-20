Honey, I Joined a Cult - Livestream Replay

We tried the simulator that no one thought they needed until they played it, the simulator where you run your own cult. Yes, you have read that right - and it's not easy! You have to be a good leader and have all the comforts so that your followers don't get suspicio... I mean, so that they feel at home! Ahem... What do you say? Do you join the cult...? Ahem... I mean… Are you joining the adventure?