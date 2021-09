Lost in Random - Livestream Replay

Experience with us the misadventures of Even, the protagonist of this strange adventure who will try by all means to find her sister Odd. The dice dictated that she must be separated from her family because, yes, in this world that could well belong to a Tim Burton film, everything is decided by dices. Will you join us in this extravagant adventure? No? Well, it doesn't matter what you want, because... RANDOM RULES!