No More Heroes 3 - 9 hours into the game (includes Rank #6 Velvet Chair Girl boss battle)

Here's about an hour and a half of commented NMH3 gameplay. Watch as we load a mid-story save game to show you the full, bizarre boss battle vs Galactic Ranking 6, which includes a Dance Dance Revolution-like challenge and a pink, beam-spitting cartoon octopus. Then we complete some Designated Matches and other side activities with an upgraded Travis Touchdown.