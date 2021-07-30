Flight Simulator - Flying over Hong Kong in 4K on Xbox Series X with T.Flight Full Kit

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
Here's another flight over a beautiful Asian city as we pilot our Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX with Thrustmaster's latest gear. Watch as we take off at the Hong Kong International Airport, cross the expansive city's skies, and end up visiting landmarks such as the International Commerce Centre, The Arch and then the 2 International Finance Centre, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, and Central Plaza.