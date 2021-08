Flight Simulator - Farewell to Tokyo on Xbox Series X with T.Flight Full Kit

The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 are finally over in August 2021 and we thought we had to say farewell to the beautiful, expansive city our way by flying over some of its landmarks. Here's a 10 minute flight in 4K captured with the Xbox Series X as we use Thrustmaster's flight stick and pedals to manoeuvre the Robin Cap10.