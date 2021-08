MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT - Quick Look

AMD recently launched another GPU in the middle of a GPU drought, but this time they assure us it's different. The MSI RX6600 XT Gaming X promises, however, to be a 1080 beast, delivering capable framerates and newer titles at that resolution, as well as destroying most esports and casual titles. Magnus takes a quick at the card in this newest Quick Look.