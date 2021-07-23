Death's Door - Livestream Replay

It’s a day like any other at the Reaping Commission Headquarters for our feathery protagonist, reaping souls, taking them to the other side, filling out paperwork and fulfilling the requests and desires of the Lord of the Gates, nothing new. Join us as we discover the start of the macabre and fun story of Death’s Door, the new title from Acid Nerve and Devolver Digital in which we will solve puzzles, we will explore dungeons, we will face bosses with a lot of personality, and we will face life itself.