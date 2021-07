Genshin Impact - 'The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia' Trailer (Version 2.0)

Genshin Impact - 'The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia' Trailer (Version 2.0) videoGenshin Impact- Trailer Check out this new trailer for Genshin Impact, which shows us 309 from the upcoming adventure/rpg