Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids - Asterix & Obelix Easter Eggs

Wrath of the Druids couldn't miss the opportunity to include a couple of nods to Asterix and Obelix. Take a look as we look for the mysterious "Potion of Strength" and come across an accident that is suspiciously reminiscent of Asterix and the Big Fight.