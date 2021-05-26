Sam Barlow - Gamelab VR 2021 Interview

In Gamereactor's very first interview in virtual reality we talk to renowned writer and bad-haircut Sam Barlow. In the video, and through his digital avatar, we hear Half Mermaid Productions' head talk about the value official archives can provide to video game creators and, of course, about his previous and future games, including Silent Hill: Shattered Memories, Her Story, Telling Lies, or the still mysterious Project Ambrosio.