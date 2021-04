Returnal - Overgrown Ruins Full Run in 4K

"I can do it this time". This is a full one-hour run since we crash on Atropos until we kill Phrike for the first time, finally reaching the Crimson Wastes. In between, we survive through the Overgrown Ruins as we prepare Selene with better artifacts, weapons, and parasites. This is the original 4K60 recording.