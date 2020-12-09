Acer Predator Sim Racing Cup - Predator Sim Racing Cup 2021 - Video #1: Modulating the Gas/Brake
The Predator Sim Racing Cup 2021 is about to kick-off, and to celebrate we've created a series of videos with neat tips and tricks, so you can improve your winning chances. Remember to register on the sign-up page today. See you on the track!
