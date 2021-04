Sea of Thieves: Season 2 - Special Multiplayer Livestream Replay

To test the waters of the Season 2 which just released on Sea of Thieves, our pirates David Caballero (on Xbox Series X) and Juancho García (on Xbox One X) follow the orders by legendary captain Rebeca Reinosa (on Windows PC) and set sail into the new content in this special, three-hour, double-gameplay-cam stream.