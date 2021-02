Guilty Gear: Strive - Chipp Zanuff vs. Giovanna (Open Beta Gameplay)

In this match from the open beta of the latest Guilty Gear you see the Versus mode in action, recorded on a Playstation 5. Although we start our duel off strong with Chipp in the first round, the wild Giovanna beats us up with her spirit wolf for two rounds straight. In the end, however, we were able to turn things around in our favour.