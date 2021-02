Guilty Gear: Strive - Sol Badguy vs. Nagoriyuki (Open Beta Gameplay)

This weekend, the open beta of Guilty Gear: Strive takes place on systems of the Playstation console family. Bandai Namco allowed us early access to the servers and that's why we were able to bring you some meaty gameplay from this demo. Here you can see a match between title star Sol Badguy and the mighty cyber ninja Nagoriyuki, who is new to the series.