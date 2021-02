Bowser's Fury - Final combat, end credits, and unlocking bonus Mario and Bowser Jr. Cat skins

Every encounter with Fury Bowser is epic, but there's none as spectacular as this final battle against the beast. At 100 Cat Shines you get his white hair, new music, tougher resistance... and of course the game's true ending and the ability to unlock Cat Bowser Jr. and standard Cat 'super saiyan' Mario. Take a look!