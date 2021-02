Super Mario 3D World - Top Best Regular Levels on Nintendo Switch

Now that SM3DW runs at 1080p60 (and with faster-running characters), the Gamereactor ES, DE, and UK teams have put together a list of the levels they've enjoyed the most. Here we compile our top 8+1 choices, one level per world, from the game's standard run until the credits roll. That means we leave special endgame levels for another episode... What are your personal favourites?