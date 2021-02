Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light - Marth: Man, Myth, Legend

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light - Marth: Man, Myth, Legend videoFire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light- Trailer Check out this new trailer for Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light, which shows us 124 from the upcoming rpg/strategy