Super Mario 3D World - Nintendo Switch vs Wii U Graphics Comparison

Back in 2013 the Wii U rendered SM3DW at 720p resolution and then upscaled it to 1080p. Now, in 2021, the new Nintendo Switch version renders the game at native full-HD. With this face-off between both you can notice the crisper image, the brighter colours, and the little changes to the UI.