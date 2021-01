Assetto Corsa Competizione - Audi R8 LMS Misano World Circuit Hot Lap

The Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli is most known for its motorbike races, but here we take on it at the wheel of a 2019 Audi R8 LMS Evo GT3. We used this races to test a newly-built Next Level Racing GTtrack cockpit mounting some Fanatec wheel & pedals. Can you beat our 1:40:986 time?