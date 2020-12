eFootball PES 2020 - Data Pack 3.0 4K PS4 Pro Full Match Gameplay

It's Pedri vs Pedro as we capture a full Barça - Roma match in 4K resolution on PlayStation 4 Pro after installing the latest DP. The download updates the face of the Canary Islander along with many other players', as well as the Camp Nou stadium or balls such as the Nike Flight Russian Premier Liga 2020-2021 Winter Soccer Ball, both featured in the video.