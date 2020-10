Gamereactor challenges JRWC World Champ in Dirt Rally 2.0

Gamereactor Swedens editor-in-chief Petter Hegevall loves racing, motorsports and racing games and the past six months he have been playing more Dirt Rally 2.0 than what is actually legally accepted. In this video he challenges the Global RallyX and JWRC World Champ Patrik Sandell in the rally sim.