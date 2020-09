Microsoft Flight Simulator - A Quick Flight Over Copenhagen with a Thrustmaster Stick

Gamereactor's international HQ are in København, so we decided to overfly the Danish capital with the TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition in this video. Our Icon A5's dashboard looks like a car's and the tiny seaplane allows us to land on the water after flying between two of the world-famous wind turbines of the Middelgrundens Vindmøllelaug.