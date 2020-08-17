Microsoft Flight Simulator - A Quick Flight Over Seville with TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition

We get hold of Thrustmaster's latest flight stick to soar over the beautiful city of Seville for a little while. Our aircraft of choice is the luxury twin-turboprop Textron Aviation Beechcraft King Air 350i, and we take off at LEZL to then head west to follow the course of the Guadalquivir river, leaving the Tower of Gold to the left and trying to fly under the Centenario Bridge... which isn't properly modelled yet, so we crash *_*