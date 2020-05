Animal Crossing: New Horizons - A commented tour around Juan's island

Here's a live-commented walk around Chichinabo, our Juan A. Fonseca's island (well, it's his and her administrator's) in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Take a look at the leisure areas, the different activities the island allows for, and the design choices made for this personal creation a month after the game's release. Do you find any cool ideas for yours?