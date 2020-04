eFootball PES 2020 DP6 - myClub Co-Op Online Gameplay - Arsenal vs Liverpool

Who said Liverpool was unbeatable this season? Ok, ok, our fictional myClub Arsenal have Pogba and Rodrygo with them, but our rival has Iniesta and anyway our GR Spain players Javi Galán & Carlos Fdez just wanted to make GR UK's EIC Mike Holmes dream for a little while. Isn't that cute?