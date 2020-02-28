Dirt Rally 2.0 - Gamereactor World Record Attempt

After a full year of grabbing gear, buying stuff, borrowing tech, mounting, building, calibrating and setting it up, Gamereactors new racingsimulator is finally finished and swedish editor-in-chief and racer extraordinaire Petter Hegevall has among other challenges tried to take on the world record for Rockton Plains-stage in the Dirt Rally 2.0 Australia-rally. Did he succeed? Not even close. There are 12 seconds left to shave off, but the video of the simulator in motion is a cool one.