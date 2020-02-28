Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
VIDEOS

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Dirt Rally 2.0 - Gamereactor World Record Attempt

After a full year of grabbing gear, buying stuff, borrowing tech, mounting, building, calibrating and setting it up, Gamereactors new racingsimulator is finally finished and swedish editor-in-chief and racer extraordinaire Petter Hegevall has among other challenges tried to take on the world record for Rockton Plains-stage in the Dirt Rally 2.0 Australia-rally. Did he succeed? Not even close. There are 12 seconds left to shave off, but the video of the simulator in motion is a cool one.