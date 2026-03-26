Video shows the Jak & Daxter remaster that was pitched to PlayStation but never made it

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If you grew up with a PlayStation 2, you already know the sting of watching beloved franchises disappear into the void. Crash got his comeback. Spyro got his. But Jak & Daxter? Still waiting. And as it turns out, we came closer to a remake than any of us knew.

A video has surfaced on social media showing a remaster pitch for Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, one that was proposed to PlayStation by Sanzaru Games.

The story comes from Travis Howe, an animator with a résumé spanning SEGA, Microsoft's 343 Industries (where he worked on Halo 5), and nearly eight years at Sanzaru Games. He recently shared that a small team at the studio put together a formal pitch for a remaster, complete with a frame-by-frame CGI animation sequence to show Sony exactly what an updated Jak & Daxter could look like.

"A long while back, a team was assembled to pitch a remaster of Jak & Daxter," Howe explains. "I was asked to animate an IGC shot-for-shot, to show what this updated version would look like."

The timing makes the whole story even more bittersweet. Sanzaru Games (best known for Asgard's Wrath and the well-loved Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time) was shut down by Meta in January 2026, along with fellow studios Armature and Twisted Pixel. So not only did the remaster get rejected, but the studio that dreamed it up no longer exists.

Would you like to see a remaster one day?