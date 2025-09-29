Video shows moment UFC icon is knocked out by man in tuxedo after chaotic boxing debut Wanderlei Silva's long-awaited boxing return spiraled into disqualification, chaos, and an unexpected knockout outside the fight itself.

HQ A post-fight melee overshadowed Wanderlei Silva's long-awaited return to combat sports, as the UFC icon suffered a dramatic knockout at the hands of a man in a tuxedo. Silva, who had already been disqualified for repeated fouls against former champion Acelino Freitas, was caught in the middle of a mass brawl between entourages. In the chaos, a brutal uppercut left him unconscious on the canvas before being pulled to safety. The shocking turn of events marked an abrupt and chaotic end to Silva's boxing debut, leaving fans stunned by the surreal scenes. Now, the scene has gone viral, and of course, you can check it out in the video below or though the following link. Go!