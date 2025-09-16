Video shows moment Taylor Swift attends NFL game shielded by bulletproof barrier after Charlie Kirk shooting

HQ

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has been making headlines for the last few days, and it's been a wake-up call for many famous people. Among them, Taylor Swift, who attended Travis Kelce's recent game with an unusual layer of protection, moving through Arrowhead Stadium behind a bullet-resistant screen. Unlike her usual public entrances, the singer remained discreet as security staff carefully shielded her movements. The tightened measures come after rising online speculation about threats surrounding her, particularly following the recent death of a right-wing figure who had made comments about her engagement. Swift has previously spoken about living under constant security risks, and her family has long taken extensive precautions. What do you think about the situation? Of course, if you want to learn more details you can do so through the following link. Go!