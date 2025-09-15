Video shows moment boxing legend Ricky Hatton tells bullied boy to "keep chin up" before his tragic death

HQ

Just days before his sudden death shook the sporting world, boxing legend Ricky Hatton shared an emotional message with a 10-year-old boy who was being bullied at school.

The "Hitman," who was found dead at his Manchester home aged 46, filmed himself offering words of strength and encouragement to young Louie, an aspiring fighter mocked by classmates. In the clip, Hatton told the boy:

"Even I had a bully when I was at school. You've done the right thing taking up boxing. Not to get your own back, but because it gives you confidence. The minute these bullies see that, they'll leave you alone. Keep your chin up, and good luck, son."

The video was posted online by Louie's mum just six days ago. Today, in the wake of Hatton's tragic passing, she described it as something the family would "treasure forever."

Also known as the "the people's champion," Hatton's sudden death has left Manchester and the entire sporting community in mourning. Fans have been laying flowers outside his home, while tributes have poured in from across the globe.

From dazzling nights in the ring to his down-to-earth charisma outside it, Hatton's legacy will live on, and in one final, poignant gesture, he reminded a young boy, and the world, of the power of kindness and resilience. Rest in peace, Ricky Hatton.