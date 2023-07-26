Video proves Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart can barely run on a PS4

HQ

A few weeks after Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launched on PlayStation 5, some people claimed Insomniac lied when the developers said the game wouldn't be able to run on a PlayStation 4 without fundamental changes to the presentation and gameplay. Fuel was tossed on the fire when we learned the PC version doesn't require an SSD, so I bet the folks over PlayStation Studios are kind of relieved today.

Because Digital Foundry has released the first impressions video of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's PC version that launched today, and state that it's a lot better than what The Last of Us: Part I delivered initially - even if it lacks quite a bit of polish. The video compares specific sequences from the game on two different PCs and a PS5, but John Linneman has also published a video showing what happened when Richard Leadbetter tried running Rift Apart on a PS4 HDD just above minimum specifications. See just how much Sony's last-gen console hates portals in the video below.

So there you have it. Insomniac was definitely not lying when saying Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart wasn't possible to do on a PlayStation 4.